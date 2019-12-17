Charlottesville honors outgoing city councilors for their service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - As Charlottesville prepares to swear in three new city councilors later in the week, the city is honoring those who will be giving up their seat. On Monday, fellow councilors and city staff took time to recognize the accomplishments of Kathy Galvin, Mike Signer, and Wes Bellamy.
It was an emotional evening for some as people reflected on the past four years for Former Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer and Wes Bellamy and eight years for councilor Kathy Galvin. Galvin, Signer, and Bellamy were each presented a plaque and an honorary key to the city for their service.
All three outgoing councilors will be the last of those who served during the deadly Unite the Right Rally in August of 2017. The group each took time to reflect on different lessons learned and projects they worked on during their time in office.
"I never expected what happened in the four years that Kathy, Wes and I served, it has been a rollercoaster to be sure, but with the ups and downs it was the honor of the lifetime,” Signer said
"We have lived through some of the most horrible things anybody can live through in elected office along with our city but we’re coming through a new era it feels like it’s a positive auspicious time,” Galvin stated.
"We’ve been in the trenches together and all of you have carried me through some very, very tough times I’ve enjoyed some real highs and lows here in this city but the highs always outweighed the lows,” Bellamy said.
New councilors Sena Magill, Michael Payne, and Lloyd Snook will be sworn in on Thursday at Central Library. They will officially take office in January.
