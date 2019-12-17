Charlottesville City Council approves TDP & extends CRB application process

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is looking at long term ways to expand its transit services throughout the city. On Monday, city councilors unanimously approved to adopt the Transit Development Plan (TDP).
The plan outlines projects, expansions, and capital expenditures that the Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) system expects to implement over the next 10 years.
"This is a means for us so the state knows our plans, our operational plans and capital plans regarding state funding so this is one of the things that we have to do so we can continue to get funding from the state,” CAT Director Garland Williams said.
City staff will review and update city councilors about the progress of the projects discussed in the plan at least once a year.
There is still time for Charlottesville Police Civilian Review Board (CRB) applicants. On Monday, city councilors announced they would be keeping the application process open for potential CRB members until January 15.
Councilors were originally set to hold interviews during Monday night’s council meeting for the 14 applications to the seven-person board. The final board will likely be set early next year.
