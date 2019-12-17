Bright and Colder Mid to Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Gradual clearing and colder tonight and a dry, but cold stretch ahead for the mid and late week.
Colder temperatures are on the way, as lows by morning fall into the mid to upper 20s for most locations. While sunshine is back for Wednesday, it will be breezy and chilly with highs ranging form the upper 30s to near 40 in the Valley and low to mid 40s across Central Virginia. Even colder for Thursday with morning lows in the teens and daytime highs holding in the cold 30s for most. Chilly and sunny for Friday as well.
This weekend is currently trending dry, but a storm is forecast to stay to our south, may bring more clouds for us Saturday into Sunday. At this time, no rain is expected. Saturday the Winter Solstice occurs at 11:19 PM. Temperatures look to turn milder Sunday and into Christmas week.
Tonight: Gradual clearing, brisk and colder. Lows 25-30.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs ranging form the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 10s to around 20.
Thursday: Sunny, cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday Night - Start of Hanukkah: Partly cloudy, lows low 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s.
Tuesday - Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs mid 50s.
