Bright and Colder Mid to Late Week

Colder temperatures are on the way, as lows by morning fall into the mid to upper 20s for most locations. While sunshine is back for Wednesday, it will be breezy and chilly with highs ranging form the upper 30s to near 40 in the Valley and low to mid 40s across Central Virginia. Even colder for Thursday with morning lows in the teens and daytime highs holding in the cold 30s for most. Chilly and sunny for Friday as well.