American Shakespeare Center actors are spreading holiday cheer in Staunton

STAUNTON, V.A. (WVIR) - Actors from the American Shakespeare Center (ASC) in Staunton spread some holiday cheer on Monday night. The cast performed the carol portion of A Christmas Carol for residents of the Valley Mission.
They also sang some songs from Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and Then Some!). Earlier in the day, the ASC delivered some much need items to the Valley Mission that were collected during its Project Goodfellow drive.
"Each and every single one of us need a helping hand regardless of what that looks like. It comes in various shapes and sizes and different forms and I think that if you have - if you're breathing, you can help. Period,” Constance Swain, an actor from the ASC, said.
The family-friendly show A Christmas Carol runs through December 29 at the ASC. Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and Then Some!) runs through December 26.
