Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley takes oath of office

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA (WVIR) - Some big changes and new faces are coming to the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Newly elected Commonwealth Attorney Jim Hingeley took the oath of office on Tuesday afternoon and is bringing several new staff with him.
Hingeley says he looks forward to representing Albemarle’s stake in the criminal justice system. In November, Hingeley defeated Republican incumbent Robert Tracci by almost 5,000 votes.
The ceremony was attended by members of the public and Albemarle’s legal community, including Albemarle County Sheriff-Elect Chan Bryant.
In remarks after his swearing-in, Hingeley said he sees it as his job as an elected official to represent the values Albemarle County wants to bring into the criminal justice system. “The prosecutor makes a lot of decisions. a lot of the decisions prosecutors make relate to cases that the prosecutors are prosecuting. That’s not the kind of involvement in the community that I’m talking about. I’m talking about the community being involved, in the broad sense, of the goals of the justice system.”
Hingeley also announced his office had hired four new assistant commonwealth’s attorneys. Two of the assistant commonwealth’s attorneys that worked in Robert Tracci’s office will stay employed in his administration.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.