Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley takes oath of office

In remarks after his swearing-in, Hingeley said he sees it as his job as an elected official to represent the values Albemarle County wants to bring into the criminal justice system. “The prosecutor makes a lot of decisions. a lot of the decisions prosecutors make relate to cases that the prosecutors are prosecuting. That’s not the kind of involvement in the community that I’m talking about. I’m talking about the community being involved, in the broad sense, of the goals of the justice system.”