UVa men’s soccer loses to Georgetown on Penalty Kicks 7-6 in College Cup Finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s soccer team lost 7-6 on penalty kicks to Georgetown in the College Cup finals Sunday night in Cary, North Carolina.
Georgetown wins its first national championship. Virginia remains with seven national titles.
Virginia finishes a remarkable season with a record of 21-2-1.
“A special group not only in the results and the wins,” says UVa coach George Gelnovatch. “The ACC championship and a share of the ACC regular season championship, the number of wins, a top seed in the NCAA tournament which is a first for me as a coach. Number one in the country, we kind of checked every box and just fell short in the last one and we fell short in a very hard way, but I’m so proud of the guys.”
The game was tied at 3-3 at the end of regulation.
Virginia scored first on a goal from Joe Bell in the 10th minute, his seventh of the season.
Georgetown answered with back-to-back goals six minutes apart and took a 2-1 lead into halftime.
Virginia got a goal in the 58th minute from Daniel Steedman to tie the game at 2-2.
After Georgetown took a 3-2 lead, Virginia again responded with a goal. Daryl Dike scored in the 86th minute, his 10th goal of the season to tie the game 3-3.
