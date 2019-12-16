OCME: Tessa Majors fatally stabbed in the torso

The Medical Examiner’s Office says a Charlottesville woman studying in New York City died of stab wounds to the torso.

OCME: Tessa Majors fatally stabbed in the torso
Authorities investigating area of Morningside Park in connection with the murder of Tessa Majors.
December 16, 2019 at 2:47 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 2:47 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Medical Examiner’s Office says a Charlottesville woman studying in New York City died of stab wounds to the torso.

NYPD arrested and charged a 13-year-old boy in connection with the murder of Tessa Majors. Police are also searching for two more suspects in the incident at Morningside Park last week that authorities believe was a robbery gone wrong.

Barnard College students, community members, and local leaders held a vigil Sunday, December 15, to remember the 18-year-old.

“She was a fighter in the best sense of the word. She fought to live, climbing up the stairs above us, towards a security booth even as she was bleeding,” Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said.

The 13-year-old suspect remains in custody, and is expected to be back in court Tuesday.

RELATED:

Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.