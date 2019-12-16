NBC29 Special Report on Suicides: Kelly’s Story

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A tragic trend is sweeping the country: since 1999, suicide increased by 33-percent, leaving lives wrecked and loved ones asking why.
Suicides are a tough topic for anybody to discuss, and this story might be sensitive for some.
More than 47,000 people took their own lives in 2017, which is nearly 2.5 times more than the number of people who died in homicides. Survivors of suicide, lawmakers, and mental healthcare providers are all working hard to turn the tide on suicide. They all agree that open discussions are key to preventing suicides.
“No one, no one should ever have to be a part of this club. This is a club you don’t ever want to be a part of,” Kelly Bauer said.
Kelly’s husband David took his own life in 2016. Their love story began more than 30 years ago.
"We met when I had just graduated from University of Missouri,” she recalled. “My family lived in Saint Louis, and he had moved. He was a Kansas graduate, and so he had moved to Saint Louis, and we met at church."
They quickly fell in love, marrying just nine months later.
“I walked across the grad school platform receiving my master’s degree, fully pregnant with our first child,” Kelly said.
Eventually, Kelly and David’s family grew to three children, and they settled in Charlottesville. He worked as an interior architect, and she opened her own practice as a mental healthcare counselor.
"David struggled over the years with depression and anxiety, off and on," she said.
By 2016, with their youngest finishing high school, Kelly and David hit what she calls a sweet spot in life: “We were about in that place where you know all of our children were going to be gone. We could really just kind of invest in each other again, and look toward to retirement, and we had a grandbaby on the way.”
But none of that was meant to be. Kelly came home one evening to a violent situation.
"I ended up having to leave our home that night, because he was having such a difficult time and was so very angry, and went to stay with a friend," she said.
Late in the evening, she received a disturbing text message from David: “He told me that I could find his body by our woodpile out in our driveway and that I was to contact Albemarle County Police.”
David Bauer did not leave his family a note, or reason for his death.
But it is the reason for Kelly to tell her story, both as a survivor and a mental healthcare counselor for so many years.
“Some people are very good at hiding. Some people are fine for a while, and something happens in this case. Something happened, something triggered him on that day, at that time, and I actually did not have a clue,” she said.
“Stigma is a real problem," Dr. David Moody said.
Moody is a psychiatrist with the Region Ten Community Services Board in Charlottesville.
“Suicide is usually an act of desperation, and it’s not necessarily that people want to die, but they want to stop the pain,” he explained. “People don’t say anything, don’t talk about it. ‘Well, how did uncle Billy die? Uh? He...’ We just won’t talk about that, and that’s the problem. That’s what keeps people from getting help, that’s what keeps people from asking for the help that they need.”
“I think the first step is just to say we do have to openly talk about this, folks. It’s very painful, it’s very ugly,” Kelly said.
“When I was young, people would whisper the word ‘cancer,’ and to see the evolution: we now have 5K runs that celebrate survivors of cancer. It’s wonderful. We’re not there with mental illnesses, there’s still the stigma about that,” the doctor said.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is trying to erase the stigma. The group started the Out of the Darkness Walk in 2002 to lift up survivors. Now, it’s held in several cities across the nation every fall, and it is the foundation’s largest fundraiser.
“I have a little grandson that doesn’t know his grandfather, never will. Another little grandbaby on the way. He missed out, he missed out on those blessings," Kelly said. “My hope is that somebody watching who’s contemplating it will reconsider. My hope is also that I can say for those have been there, ‘we’re out there, we understand, we’re in a club we never asked to be in, and nobody should ever be in.’"
If you feel you need help, reach out, call somebody. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1800-273-8255, or the Crisis Text Line at 741-741. You can also contact the Region Ten Community Services Board to get connected to services.
Information for parents and children can be found at the Dougy Center: The National Center for Grieving Children and Families, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: Children, Teens and Suicide Loss, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: I’ve Lost Someone, and Suicide Prevention Resource Center: Programs and Resources.
Other life-saving information is available at Live Through This, and Safe Talk.
