Light wintrymix changing to rain showers

Gradual warm-up

By David Rogers | December 16, 2019 at 8:05 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 8:05 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - An approaching warm front and low pressure system are bringing showers, sleet and freezing rain to start the work and school week. Eventually this will change to all rain later this morning. A southerly flow will warm temperatures above normal for Tuesday. However, by the middle of the week, more seasonal conditions will return with plenty of sunshine.This dry stretch will last into the Weekend. Winter officially arrives Saturday !

Today: Light mix changing to rain showers, High: low 40s

Tonight: Cloudy with showers, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Early showers, then clearing and breezy, High mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: upper 40s...Low: low 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and colder, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s

Firday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Saturday: Partly sunny, witha isolated shower, High: upper 40s...LOw: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.