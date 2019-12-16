Light wintrymix changing to rain showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - An approaching warm front and low pressure system are bringing showers, sleet and freezing rain to start the work and school week. Eventually this will change to all rain later this morning. A southerly flow will warm temperatures above normal for Tuesday. However, by the middle of the week, more seasonal conditions will return with plenty of sunshine.This dry stretch will last into the Weekend. Winter officially arrives Saturday !
Today: Light mix changing to rain showers, High: low 40s
Tonight: Cloudy with showers, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Early showers, then clearing and breezy, High mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: upper 40s...Low: low 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and colder, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s
Firday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30
Saturday: Partly sunny, witha isolated shower, High: upper 40s...LOw: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
