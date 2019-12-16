Light rain continues before a chilly, dry stretch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Many people started out their work week with some mixed precipitation. Now, with temperatures rising, all rain is being seen. This comes as a warm front slowly lifts north across the region. Most of us should see a break in the rain this evening before an associated cold front brings some additional showers overnight through the first part of Tuesday. Rain will be fairly light and minimal accumulations are expected.
While temperatures will be mild on Tuesday, they will cool down substantially for the remainder of the week, behind the cold front. We’ll see chilly but dry conditions through Friday.
A low pressure system will develop well to the south of us over the weekend. At this time, it doesn’t look like the storm system with make it far enough north to see anything except some additional cloud cover. Temperatures remain close to normal.
Today: A few rain showers. Mostly cloudy this evening. Steady temperatures near 40 degrees.
Tuesday: Morning and midday rain. Mild and breezy. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Sunny, chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Mild. Highs in the low 50s.
