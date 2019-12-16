Historic Albemarle Co. building under new ownership

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - An historic building in Albemarle County that has been vacant the last few years is about to reopen as a restaurant and market.
The Simeon Market was built nearly a century ago. Now, a Charlottesville restaurant owner wants to bring business back to the building.
“It was originally a filling station way back when, and it was apparently a pizza place at one point in time,” owner Ashley Sieg said. “I’ve driven by with my kids for years, and have been just fascinated by the whole idea of a country store, and bringing the community together. When this property became available in the last month, we decided to do something here.”
Sieg is the owner of Tavern and Grocery restaurant on West Main Street in Charlottesville. Now, she's opening the Simeon Market with the help of Vivi's Cakes and Candy owner Billy Koenig.
The tiny market on Thomas Jefferson Parkway is going to be a combination of all things local - produce, coffee, and cupcakes - all from central Virginia. The goal is to give people a place to get a bite to eat in an area where you won’t find many other options.
The new owners are working hard to open as soon as they can.
