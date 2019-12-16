CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
The Covenant School is preparing for their annual live nativity scene this week.
Music teacher Julie Nemeyer’s fifth grade students are rehearsing for the biggest show of their young musical careers.
The performance at the Covenant School’s annual live nativity will draw hundreds to see live animals, actors, storytelling and traditional Christmas carols.
"It’s just an opportunity for them to sing with a lot of joy and just sing songs that they already know pretty well but then we really like to fine tune it so that it’s still a really stellar well rounded performance," said Nemeyer.
Head of the lower school Mo Gaffney welcomes all to experience what she calls the real meaning of Christmas.
"So many times people get lost in what Christmas is really about and no one would be out shopping if it wasn't for the birth of our savior," said Gaffney.
The live nativity takes place December 18-th with three performances at 4, 4:30 and 5 at the Covenant School’s Birdwood campus.
