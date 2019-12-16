Counties compete for teachers, pay rate varies across NBC29 viewing area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Competition is fierce in the public teacher recruitment and retention game. About two dozen school divisions in the NBC29 viewing area vie for an increasingly smaller pool of educators.
It partly comes down to numbers, specifically how much money a division can offer.
But in places like Fluvanna County, Superintendent Chuck Winkler says it’s also about quality of life.
Winkler spent time creating a regional salary study for teachers. He reviewed two dozen public school divisions. NBC29 got similar data through a Freedom of Information Act request.
“One of the things that I wanted to do was look at a first year teacher and compare that across the region, all the way up to a 30 plus year teacher and compare the salaries. What other benefits are we offering to teachers that can help us attract and retain highly qualified staff?” Winkler said.
Winkler’s study reveals Charlottesville ($48,143) and Albemarle County ($47,100) lead the pack when it comes to paying teachers during their first year: Both offer several thousand dollars more each year than rival areas like Augusta ($41,830), Fluvanna ($45,450), and Greene ($45,204) counties.
Winkler believes it’s not always about the paycheck for educators: “Another thing we do is try to make our benefit packages as attractive as possible: Offering health insurance, offering tuition assistance, any other type of benefit that may be attractive to individuals,” Winkler said.
Winkler says teacher recruitment is difficult for subject areas like math, science and special education, but Fluvanna County is doing OK. He will present the salary study information at a meeting of the regional School divisions Tuesday, December 17, and then to his own school board.
