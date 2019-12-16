Charlottesville businesses stay busy with last minute holiday purchases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Last minute purchases and online orders are keeping businesses in Charlottesville quite busy.
Gearharts Fine Chocolates is one of the businesses slammed with orders. Managers even brought in a few extra hands to make sure all orders are completed. The Virginia Shop is another business that is rushing to get items shipped.
Throughout the year, it usually only does about 30 boxes a week, but the past two weeks has cranked out over 400 of them.
"This time of year we are usually turning it around in 48 hours, so once it get purchased in the store, within one to two business days we have it out the door, we do prioritize shipments that are going west of the Mississippi,” Virginia Shop Owner Tiffany Smith said.
Monday was the last day for guaranteed shipping at the Virginia Shop for West Coast shipping. East Coast shipping people have until Friday. As for Gearharts, they encourage customers to have all their orders in by Wednesday.
