Albemarle County’s ARB asks for site-plan revisions for a mixed-use building on Rio Road West

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - It’s back to the drawing board again for the developer of a mixed-use building on Rio Road West in Albemarle County. Jason Shimp brought his plans before the Albemarle County Architectural Review Board (ARB) on Monday.
The four-story apartment building would have 75 units and a five-story storage building. The ARB is now asking Shimp to revise certain things on his site plan to fit the board’s guidelines.
"That includes the height of retaining walls. That includes landscaping both along the entrance corridor which is Hydraulic Road and along the interior street roads of the project,” Stan Binstead, with the ARB, said.
The developer will apply to meet with the ARB again once revisions to the plan are made.
