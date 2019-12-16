ACAC fitness and Three Notch’d brewery partner for a holiday lights tour

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
ACAC fitness and Three Notch’d brewery partnered this year for a holiday lights tour to get families in the Christmas spirit.
More than 400 people loaded up on buses to tour Charlottesville’s neighborhoods decked with Christmas lights.
Guests enjoyed time with Santa, crafts and holiday treats.
"One of ACAC's biggest values is working in the community making sure we give back make sure we partner with different people so this is just a different venue a different opportunity for our members to see what Charlottesville has to offer and have other people other than just families and kids just enjoying the good times that we have,” said Erika Thompson from ACAC.
The holiday lights tour is just one of many Christmas themed events happening at a-c-a-c this holiday season
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.