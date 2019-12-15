Winter weather alert for part of the region

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Clouds will be on the increase overnight ahead of a snow, ice and rain maker over the Mid-West and Ohio Valley.
This system will spread some wintry precipitation to part of the region late tonight into Monday morning. The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Weather Advisory from late tonight through 1 PM Monday for the central Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. This includes Waynesboro, Staunton and Harrisonburg. It does not include Charlottesville and other areas east of the Blue Ridge.
The advisory area is the region most favored for an altered school schedule Monday morning.
Variable weather over the region Monday. Rain showers near and especially north of I-64 during the afternoon and evening. A little drier south with temperatures a little higher.
Milder on Tuesday with rain. More than an inch of rain total possible north of I-64. A half inch or less near and south.
Colder and dry for the middle and end of the week. A storm system now looks to remain mostly south for the first official weekend of winter ahead.
Sunday night: Dry through pre-dawn for many areas. Clouds thicken. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Monday: A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet for mainly the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley in the morning. All changing to rain through the day. Most rain will be near and mostly north of I-64. Highs in the upper 30s north, lower 40s along I-64 and upper 40s to 50 degrees south. Patchy fog.
Monday night: Rain showers, mainly north. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Tuesday: Rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 30 as the rain exits Tuesday night.
Wednesday through Saturday: Mostly sunny. A few more clouds Friday and Saturday. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High near 50.
