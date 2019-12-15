Students at Saint Anne’s-Belfield School held their annual symposium on Sunday and collected donations in honor of Tessa Majors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
Students at Saint Anne’s-Belfield School held their annual Greenway Symposium Sunday where they grappled with big problems and paid tribute to former slain student Tessa Majors in a small but meaningful way.
The theme of this year’s symposium was conflict resolution in a changing world. Attendees heard from speakers discussing topics from climate change to confederate monuments. Student Ari Krupnick said, “this year we are really trying to bring in people from the greater Charlottesville community to bring us all together to share ideas, hear from each other and learn from each other.”
The students also collected donations for the Music Resource Center in honor of Majors, who graduated in the spring from the school. Student Sam Gruber said, “our school community is still reeling from the loss of Tessa Majors who graduated last year and who pretty much everyone in this room knew in some regards.”
This is the fifth year of the symposium.
