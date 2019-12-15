Quiet weather Sunday. Turning active Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Dry weather will continue on this Sunday for the region. Temperatures near or a little above average for this time of year.
Clouds will increase overnight ahead of our next weather maker taking shape over the Mid-West and Ohio Valley. It’ll spread a little wintry mix possible for the Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley and northern Virginia for the Monday morning commute. Charlottesville south and east it’s a chilly rain shower risk.
Variable weather ahead for Monday. Along and north of I-64, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with a few rain showers. Drier and a little milder in the lower 50s and mostly dry south.
A cold front arrives Tuesday with more widespread rain. Temperatures a little milder.
Colder and dry mid week.
A weak weather system could give us rain showers Saturday, the first official day of winter.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley. Low 50s for central Virginia. West breeze 10 to 20 mph.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Dry for a most of the night. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Any early mix northwest of Charlottesville will turn to a cold rain shower. The best rain chance will be north of I-64. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s along and north of I-64. Lower 50s near and south of the James River.
Monday night: Shower chance north in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the 40s.
Tuesday: Showers with highs in the 50s. Drying Tuesday night and colder. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday through Friday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a rain chance at this time. Highs in the 40s.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.