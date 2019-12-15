PVCC and Ten Thousand Villages bring cultural shopping event to Downtwon Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Holiday shoppers had a world of options at a shopping event on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall Sunday afternoon.
Piedmont Valley Community College partnered with Charlottesville retailer Ten Thousand Villages for a cultural community shopping event. 15-percent of all sales from the event today will go towards PVCC’s Festival of Cultures.
"Ten Thousand Villages supports artists in 30 developing countries, and that really aligns very closely with our mission, and they have supported us for the last six or seven years,” PVCC ESL Instructor Heidi Gordon said.
15% of all sales at the store Sunday afternoon went to Festival of Cultures. The store has been a sponsor of the event for the last several years.
"Our mission is to celebrate the great diversity in Charlottesville,” Gordon said. “To educate the public as to all the newcomers and also we celebrate the existing cultures that have been here for many, many years."
The 2020 Festival of Cultures will take place May 9th, at Washington Park in Charlottesville.
