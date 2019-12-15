Indivisible Charlottesville hosts event to prepare for the upcoming General Assembly session

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
Indivisible Charlottesville hosted an event Saturday called Celebrate and Organize for a New General Assembly to get the community involved in the upcoming general assembly session.
Activists, grassroots organizations and lawmakers participated in a panel to discuss their efforts for next months legislative session and ways everyone can get involved.
The Democrats swept elections in both Virginia’s House and Senate in November.
Newly elected 57th district Delegate Sally Hudson said she is ready for her first general assembly session.
"There is so much good work we can do especially with all the grassroots groups we have here in town like indivisible Charlottesville I think that they are used to having to play defense and we finally get to go on offense and really start to execute on the agenda we ran on"
The general assembly session gets underway on January 8th. Governor Northam says his party leaders are pushing for gun control measures.
