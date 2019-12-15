A group of bikers called “Tha Pack MC” hosted an event on Sunday to help feed those in need.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
A group of bikers from Fluvanna County stopped by Charlottesville Sunday afternoon to help those who might otherwise go without this winter. “Tha Pack MC” hosted Feed The Need in Tonsler park. An event that included hot food and warm winter accessories including coats for those in need. Organizers say it is all in the name of community.
The groups hosts several events to help children and others in Charlottesville, Fluvanna and elsewhere in Central Virginia.
