Waynesboro-Augusta STEP Learning Lab is now ready for student use

AUGUSTA COUNTY V.A. (WVIR) - After months of renovations, the Waynesboro-Augusta STEP Learning Lab behind Waynesboro High School is open. Students started using the house earlier in the month, but on Friday the community got to check it out.
The partnership between Waynesboro and Augusta County Public Schools gives students with disabilities, ages 18 to 22, a chance to develop independent living skills, job skills, and more.
"These young adults are able to be valuable members of our community. They have a lot to add. They're needing more support than typical developing students who graduate from high school and we are able to provide that support in our school division. We're excited about what they're able to do and add value to our community,” Dr. Ryan Barber, with Waynesboro Student Services, said.
On a normal day, 18 students would be at the house but thanks to a snow day they got to stay home on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.