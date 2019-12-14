UVa men’s soccer beats Wake Forest 2-1; Advances to national championship game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s soccer team is headed to the national championship game for the first time since 2014, as the top-ranked Cavaliers defeated No. 9 Wake Forest 2-1 on Friday night in Cary, North Carolina.
The game was played in a steady rain throughout the contest.
UVa jumped out to the early lead, as Daryl Dike scored in the 19th minute and the 23rd minute to put the 'Hoos on top.
The sophomore’s first goal came on a long pass from defenseman Andreas Ueland, and the second was a header on a corner kick.
Dike says, “Andreas played a beautiful ball, to put me through. I picked my head up, and just let it go. Next thing I knew, the ball was in the back of the net. Little bit of luck. Little bit of skill. I’ll take it. A goal’s a goal.”
The Demon Deacons got on the board with a penalty kick in the 79th minute.
Colin Shutler made seven saves in net, including one with two minutes to play, to help lead the 'Hoos back to the championship match.
Shutler says, “We always make an emphasis on getting a clean sheet, and we didn’t get it tonight, unfortunately, but I did everything I could to keep them off the board.”
Virginia will play Georgetown in the finals on Sunday at 6pm, after the Hoyas defeated Stanford 2-0 in the other semifinal.
UVa has won the national championship seven times in program history, while Georgetown will be looking for its first.
