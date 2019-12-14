The Southern Café and Music Hall hosts holiday show to benefit The Haven

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Singers and musicians in Charlottesville showcased some of their best work to raise money to help the homeless population. On Friday, The Southern Café and Music Hall hosted a holiday extravaganza to benefit The Haven.
Two dollars of every ticket sold will go to buying supplies to keep the day shelter open. Music artists such as Lowland Hum, Goodnight Daniel, Claire Hitchens, and Gold Connection, put their talent to use to help out some people in need in the Charlottesville community.
Besides music, the event also featured a turtleneck contest and caroling for the audience to participate.
Community Engagement Coordinator Ocean Aiello says things get more difficult this time of year due to things like higher utility bills and more people in need of services when it’s cold. "It's super important to kind of spread the word about what we do here at the haven and about the community of Charlottesville, right, There are a lot of people that gratefully aren't tuned in to homelessness and the issue and how prevalent that it is in the community, especially in the winter."
During the wintertime, the staff at The Haven says they see almost 90 people a day, and that’s not including the people that reach out over the phone. The shelter is always looking for donations if you would like to donate you can click here.
