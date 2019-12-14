Slow weather improvement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A rainy and foggy start to Saturday. The weather will slowly improve later Saturday afternoon and night. The pick day of the weekend will be Sunday. Sunshine returns Sunday with temperatures near or a little above average for this time of year.
Clouds increase Sunday night ahead of a developing storm system over the Mid-West and Ohio Valley. It may spread a brief wintry mix early Monday morning over portions of the Shenandoah Valley and northern Virginia. Mainly northwest of Charlottesville. It’s another chilly rain shower for most areas Monday morning.
A break in the rain later Monday into Monday evening. A better chance of showers overnight Monday into Tuesday with temperatures a little milder Tuesday.
Colder and drier mid to late next week.
Saturday: Rainy and foggy through early afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday night: A dry evening. Increasing clouds overnight. Lows mid 30s.
Monday: A risk for a little wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice northwest of Charlottesville. Mainly a chilly rain shower through the morning for many areas. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Milder with rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday through Friday: Sunshine with highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.