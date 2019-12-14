Shooting reported on Riverside Ave. in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are searching for a suspect in a reported shooting in the 300 block of Riverside Avenue.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to UVA Hospital, police say, with non-life threatening injuries. Officers say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.
There is a reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case. If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.
Charlottesville Police Department:
