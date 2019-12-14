Shooting reported on Riverside Ave. in Charlottesville

On December 14, 2019, at approximately 0547 hours, Charlottesville Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of Riverside Ave for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located an injured male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000. There is a reward available for information leading to an arrest.