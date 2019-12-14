Riverheads football wins fourth straight state championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Riverheads High School football team won its fourth straight class one state championship Saturday beating Glalax 31-24.
“I don’t think we have been in a close game all year,” says Riverheads senior quarterback Elijah Dunlap. “We just stayed the course. I was telling some of the guys before the game. No matter what happens, we have to stay the course because you never know what’s going to happen in a football game.”
“To do it with your best friends, you spend months and months with them.," says Riverheads junior Zac Smiley. "Every day out in the field practicing from when it’s 95 degrees to when it’s cold and you can’t feel your hands. It means everything.”
“It’s really unbelievable. It’s almost surreal," says Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. "We have been here five straight times. We’ve won four in a row and I have said it with a bunch of different people that asked me the question, I am really happy that I am here.”
It is the 7th state championship for Riverheads in school history.
