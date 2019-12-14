People gather at Champion Brewery’s taproom for an exclusive sneak peek at Selvedge Brewing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - On Friday, people in Charlottesville got a sneak peek at some of what central Virginia’s newest brewery will have to offer.
People filled Champion Brewery to try two beers brewed in partnership with Selvedge Brewing Company. Selvedge Brewing Company is one of a handful of sites set to open in the historic Woolen Mills site in April.
"Our brewery system is kind of set in place, our walls are going up, there’s a flurry of activity at the historic Woolen Mills in general but we're excited to see it all come together,” Co-Owner Dan Fitzhenry said.
People got the chance to buy some merch for the brewery and try some of the small plates that will be offered at the site.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.