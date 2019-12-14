No. 2 JMU shuts out No. 6 North Iowa 17-0 in FCS Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The James Madison football team is headed to the FCS Semifinals for the third time in the last four years, as the No. 2 Dukes defeated No. 6 Northern Iowa 17-0 on Friday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Heavy rain was falling throughout the contest, and the JMU defense limited the Panthers to just 114 yards of total offense.
UNI had zero yards rushing on 19 attempts.
“Great defensive performance," says head coach Curt Cignetti. "Really a tremendous performance. Zero yards rushing. Got the shutout. They were a very good defensive team, but it’s a great team win, and I’m just really proud of our defensive performance.”
The rushing yards allowed, total yards allowed, and points allowed are all JMU playoff records, and the defense also recorded five sacks.
Percy Agyei-Obese led the Dukes with 124 yards rushing on 33 carries, and scored the final touchdown of the game with 2:19 remaining in the 4th quarter.
James Madison (13-1) is in the FCS Semifinals for the fifth time in program history, and the third time in the last four years.
The Dukes will host the winner of Weber State & Montana next Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
