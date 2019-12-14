Handbell choir holds “flash mob” on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - People on the Downtown Mall got a seasonal serenading to go with their holiday shopping on Saturday.
First United Methodist Church’s handbell choir, the First Bells held a “flash mob” on the Mall. They rang in the holidays and played a selection of favorite holiday tunes, from “Deck the Halls,” to “Joy to the World.”
“First United Methodist Church is right here on the Downtown Mall," the church’s reverend Ray Heaton said. "We feel like this is our front yard, and so we just want to come out of the doors of the church and into the sidewalks and the public and share the joy of Christ.”
The church says its an opportunity to spread bring their message from the pulpit to the public.
“Sometimes you have to discover the joy of the season as opposed to planning to go to church,” Rev. Heaton said. "So, it’s a way we could share that spirit and the message of the birth of Christ.”
The First Bells will also participate in a holiday concert during the church’s service Sunday morning.
