Governor Northam announces major investments in affordable housing for Virginians

Governor Northam also announced that his budget invests $22.4 million over the biennium to ensure populations with special needs have access to safe, affordable housing. Specifically, his budget contains $8.9 million for 350 new rental assistance slots for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It includes one housing coordinator position responsible for the management of the state’s rental assistance program for individuals with disabilities. The proposal allots more than $8 million in permanent supportive housing funds for individuals being discharged from state behavioral health facilities, and invests $5 million to increase funding for statewide discharge assistance plans.