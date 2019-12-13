Foggy, Cold Rain Continues Into Saturday Morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Dense Fog Advisory in effect until Midnight. Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility to around a quarter mile or less at times. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights and allow plenty of distance ahead of you.
More widespread rain will move across the region tonight and into Saturday morning. Rain, fog and steady temperatures in the cold mid to upper 30s will persist tonight. Additional rain of a half an inch upward to near one inch is expected. Rain will taper to showers later Saturday morning, with some partial clearing possible during the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Brighter skies Sunday and breezy, with seasonable temperatures.
Another storm system will quickly approach early next week. On Monday, a warm front will lift across the area. It is possible a little wintry mix could occur at the start Monday. Currently, most of this looks to stay north of us, and we just see rain showers. The associated cold front will follow on Tuesday, with more rain across the region. Colder and dry as we move into the middle and end of next week.
Tonight: More rain, foggy. Temperatures steady in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday: Mainly AM Rain. Variable clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. Chance of showers, possible mix farther to our north. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday: Rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs around 40.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 40s.
