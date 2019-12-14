Fire on Northwoods Grove Road, Fatality reported

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a structure fire at 3041 Northwoods Grove Road in Charlottesville at approximately 1:00 pm this afternoon. One adult female victim was declared dead on-scene. The fire was extinguished within a few minutes. No other injuries were reported and it does not appear that anyone else was at home at the time of the fire. One dog was rescued from the apartment.