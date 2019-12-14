Fire on Northwoods Grove Road, Fatality reported

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family is grieving tonight after a fire ripped through an apartment, leaving one woman dead.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Northwoods Grove Road around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out within minutes, but say one woman was pronounced dead on scene. Crews also rescued a dog inside the apartment.
The building was evacuated, but officials say there was no structural damage.
No other injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
