Dry through Sunday evening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - After a rainy and foggy start to the weekend, the weather turned out better this afternoon. We stay above freezing and dry tonight.
Mostly sunny Sunday with temperatures near or a little above average for this time of year.
Clouds increase Sunday night ahead of a developing storm system over the Mid-West and Ohio Valley. It may spread a brief wintry mix early Monday morning over portions of the Shenandoah Valley and northern Virginia. Mainly northwest of Charlottesville. It’s another chilly rain shower for most areas Monday morning.
A break in the rain later Monday into Monday evening. A better chance of showers overnight Monday into Tuesday with temperatures a little milder Tuesday.
Colder and drier mid to late week.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday night: A dry evening. Increasing clouds overnight. Lows mid 30s.
Monday: A risk for a little wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice northwest of Charlottesville. Mainly a chilly rain shower through the morning for many areas. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Milder with rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday through Saturday: Sunshine with highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
