Dry through Sunday evening

Brief wintry mix early Monday for some

Dry rest of weekend
By Joshua Fitzpatrick | December 14, 2019 at 4:38 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 4:38 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - After a rainy and foggy start to the weekend, the weather turned out better this afternoon. We stay above freezing and dry tonight.
Mostly sunny Sunday with temperatures near or a little above average for this time of year.

Clouds increase Sunday night ahead of a developing storm system over the Mid-West and Ohio Valley. It may spread a brief wintry mix early Monday morning over portions of the Shenandoah Valley and northern Virginia. Mainly northwest of Charlottesville. It’s another chilly rain shower for most areas Monday morning.

A break in the rain later Monday into Monday evening. A better chance of showers overnight Monday into Tuesday with temperatures a little milder Tuesday.

Colder and drier mid to late week.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday night: A dry evening. Increasing clouds overnight. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: A risk for a little wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice northwest of Charlottesville. Mainly a chilly rain shower through the morning for many areas. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Milder with rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday through Saturday: Sunshine with highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

