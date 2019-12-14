Dozens laid wreaths at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial on Saturday to honor our nation’s veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
More than 2 dozen people laid wreaths Saturday afternoon to remember fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach about the value of freedom. To honor National Wreaths Across America Day, several veterans in Charlottesville stopped by the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial to remember those who fought and died for freedom and those still fighting.
Vietnam Veteran Monty Montero said “we should always remember those that went before us, the sacrifices that they made so we could enjoy the life that we live today.” President of Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Bruce Eades said, “we’re actually honoring these gentlemen that gave their all, their last full measure by remembering them. The wreaths are all about remembrance.”
Observances were held across the country to honor those who serve and teach about the value of freedom.
