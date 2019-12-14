Area people gather at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Charlottesville for Final Friday event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - On Friday night, a band in Charlottesville played a special tribute to a brewery in Charlottesville that will be closing in just a few short days. Spudnik band played songs in honor of Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on West Main Street for their ‘Final Friday’ show.
The brewery announced it would be closing in November. The band says the brewery was where they played their first show and help them get their music career off the ground.
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery will be closing on December 22.
