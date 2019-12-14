Albemarle County Police Department teams up with Wegmans and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to host prescription drug take back event.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
Albemarle County’s Police Department teamed up with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Wegmans to get rid of unneeded prescription drugs in the community. Officers were on site at both sites for their biannual prescription drug take back event.
The program gives community members a chance to dispose of their drugs properly. Albemarle County Police Office Turner Lowery says, “you don’t want these medications getting into the water system or anything like that or getting into the hands of young people.”
Albemarle County Police will be holding another prescription drug take back event in the spring.
