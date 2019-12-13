Watch for icy spots !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -Morning freezing rain will cause some icy areas Friday morning before changing over to a cold rain. Rain will be steady at times later today into tonight. Early rain will gradually taper off later in the day Saturday. Skies will clear Saturday night with seasonal low temperatures. Mostly sunny skies will return Sunday with above normal temperatures. Monday, another round of early freezing rain and light snow, before changing to rain, which will last into Tuesday. Wednesday will feature sunshine and colder temperatures.