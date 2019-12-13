Watch for icy spots !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -Morning freezing rain will cause some icy areas Friday morning before changing over to a cold rain. Rain will be steady at times later today into tonight. Early rain will gradually taper off later in the day Saturday. Skies will clear Saturday night with seasonal low temperatures. Mostly sunny skies will return Sunday with above normal temperatures. Monday, another round of early freezing rain and light snow, before changing to rain, which will last into Tuesday. Wednesday will feature sunshine and colder temperatures.
Today: Cloudy with freezing rain changing to rain, High: 41
Tonight: Cloudy with steady rain, Low: upper 30s
Saturday: Early rain, some clearing late, High: around 50...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Cloudy with light snow and freezing rain...then changing to all rain, High: low 40s...Low: around 40
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, high : mid 50s...Low: upper 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, and cold, High: around 40,,,Low: low 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: low 40...Low upper 30s
