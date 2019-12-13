Thursday’s high school basketball scores & highlights

High school sports scores & highlights from across Central Virginia on Thursday, December 12th.

By Mike Shiers | December 12, 2019 at 11:55 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 12:09 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -

Boys Basketball

  • Covenant 59, The Regents School of Charlottesville 53 OT
  • Fork Union Prep 41, Church Hill Academy 40
  • Roanoke Catholic 73, Fishburne Military 59

Girls Basketball

  • William Monroe 52, Madison County 28
  • Louisa 66, Spotsylvania 36
  • Miller School 66, Covenant 22
  • Spotswood 43, East Rockingham 11
  • Williamsburg Christian Academy 42, Denbigh Baptist 39
  • Wilson Memorial 63, Waynesboro 34

