Thursday’s high school basketball scores & highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A.
Boys Basketball
- Covenant 59, The Regents School of Charlottesville 53 OT
- Fork Union Prep 41, Church Hill Academy 40
- Roanoke Catholic 73, Fishburne Military 59
Girls Basketball
- William Monroe 52, Madison County 28
- Louisa 66, Spotsylvania 36
- Miller School 66, Covenant 22
- Spotswood 43, East Rockingham 11
- Williamsburg Christian Academy 42, Denbigh Baptist 39
- Wilson Memorial 63, Waynesboro 34
