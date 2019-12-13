57th District Delegate Elect Sally Hudson hosts second town hall in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - 57th District Delegate Elect Sally Hudson is hearing from people ahead of the upcoming legislative session in Richmond. The Democrat held her second town hall on Thursday at Northside Library in Albemarle County.
Hudson spoke with Albemarle County supervisors on Wednesday about priorities that could potentially give localities more control over monuments and public spaces. On Thursday, people had a chance to share their concerns on several issues including statues and guns.
“I think that there are a lot of things on people's minds. Mostly I think that our community is ready for a little more local authority. We're a really innovative place and I think people are eager to test drive and pilot new programs,” Hudson said.
The General Assembly session gets underway in Richmond on January 8. Democratic Governor Ralph Northam says his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.