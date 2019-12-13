Stuarts Draft football ready for first appearance in state finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The high school football season will come to an end this weekend, with the VHSL playing state championship games across six classifications.
Augusta County will be represented in two of those games.
Riverheads takes on Galax at noon in Salem in the Class 1 title match, and right after that, on the same field, Stuarts Draft will take on Appomattox in the Class 2 finals.
Draft is in the state championship game for the first time in program history.
The cougars have a record of 13-1, and their only loss was against Riverheads (14-0) in the regular season finale.
Appomattox is 12-2.
The Stuarts Draft defense is giving up just 8.5 points per game during the playoffs.
After winning just three games last season, the Cougars have improved their win total by ten games.
Head coach Nathan Floyd says, "It’s a great honor to still be playing football, and have a chance to show up Saturday and win a state championship. That’s the ultimate goal when you start every year, and our kids have earned this.”
Stuarts Draft and Appomattox kick off on Saturday at 4:30 in Salem.
