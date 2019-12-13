Police reportedly charged teen in connection with murder of Tessa Majors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A teenager in New York City has reportedly been arrested in connection with the murder of a college student from Charlottesville.
Law enforcement believes the boy was one of several people who took part in the robbery attempt and stabbing death of 18-year-old Tessa Majors. He is charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, according to a senior law enforcement official.
Police say the Barnard College freshman was attacked while walking through Morningside Park around 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 11.
“During the struggle, one of the individuals pulled out a knife and stabbed her several times,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said. “She staggered her way up the street. One of the security guards saw her and called 911.”
There were multiple stab wounds to her face and body, according to police. Tessa later died at a nearby hospital.
Officers reportedly spotted the suspect Thursday, December 12, in the lobby of a nearby building. Detectives say he alluded to two other suspects.
Students at St. Anne's-Belfield School will be honoring Tessa’s memory Sunday, December 15.
"Our school community is still reeling from the loss of Tess Majors, who graduated last year and who pretty much everyone in this room knew in some regard,” student Sam Gruber said.
The investigation is ongoing, and a $2,500 reward is being offered for anyone who provides helpful information in the case.
