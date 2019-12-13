People gather at City Hall in Downtown Staunton to share Second Amendment concerns

STAUNTON, V.A. (WVIR) - It wasn’t on Thursday night’s agenda, but people in Staunton are sharing their Second Amendment concerns with city leaders. An estimated 300 people filled council chambers and the first floor of City Hall in Downtown Staunton on Thursday night.
Many are speaking both for and against Staunton becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
"I feel appalled that we are here discussing the rights of Americans. As a responsible gun owner, with a concealed weapon permit, it is my duty as a father and a husband to protect my family,” Ron Gilbert, who favors Second Amendment sanctuaries, said.
"You're going to be asked to declare that your law enforcement officers will refuse to uphold potential laws at the state of Virginia because some people may not like them. That is a dangerous breach of trust between law enforcement and Staunton citizens,” Allison Profeta, who opposes Second Amendment sanctuaries, said.
The city issued a statement last week saying the council is committed to upholding the U.S. and Virginia constitutions and the freedoms they guarantee, but Staunton is not scheduled to consider Second Amendment sanctuary city status.
