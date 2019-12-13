Ix Art Park granted nonprofit status

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The future of a major player in Charlottesville’s art scene is a little more secure this month.
Ix Art Park has officially been granted nonprofit status. The park says this will allow it to keep pursuing its central mission: Making art more accessible for everybody in Charlottesville.
The Ix Art Park Foundation had previously operated as a limited-liability corporation, but the focus was always on bringing art to the community.
“People probably don’t realize how many events we do down here. We do over 250 events a year, and we try to focus on types of events that create community, that bring different cultures together, that presents local artists in a new way,” Susan Krischel with Ix Art Park Foundation said.
The nonprofit status comes after years of butting heads with the city about property taxes, which at times threatened to shut the art park down.
An anonymous donor will also be matching donations up to $50,000 to support Ix Art Park through the end of the year.
The nonprofit says 100-percent of public donations go toward their events and the creation of more art.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.