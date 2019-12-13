Committee continue to work on plans for Vinegar Hill Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A plan to honor a historic African-American neighborhood in Charlottesville may be bigger in scope than originally thought.
The Historic Resources Committee is continuing planning for the Vinegar Hill Park.
Friday, the committee discussed changing the temporary posters that currently honor the neighborhood on a quarterly basis until the final plan is implemented. That plan is still up in the air, as they have to wait until the completion of the CODE Building, which is a few years away.
“Then after that, when that end of the mall is put back together, then we go back to that. Either go back to the initial plan of markers and banners, as had been discussed, or do we do something more robust,” Historic Preservation & Design Planner Jeff Werner said.
The committee is also waiting for the city to finalize the ADA accessibility plan for the park.
