Chilly rain soaks Central Virginia through Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - After some freezing rain fell early this morning, temperatures are now above the 32 degree mark in all locations. However, this doesn’t mean the precipitation is done for the day. Chilly rain showers will continue over the course of the next 24 hours or so. During this time, temperatures will not drop below freezing, so nothing but plain rain will occur.
The steadiest of the rain will happen tonight through tomorrow morning, before tapering off tomorrow in the afternoon. In all, three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rain is expected.
Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend as sunshine returns and temperatures will be seasonal. This break of pleasant weather will be short lived.
Another system will approach early next week. On Monday, a warm front will lift across the area. As it does, some potentially wintry precipitation will be triggered from it. Currently, most of this looks to stay north of us. The associated cold front will follow on Tuesday. The entire region will be affected from this and will see only rain showers. We’ll dry out again during the second half of next week.
Today: Chilly rain showers. Temperatures in the 30s to near 40.
Tonight: Steady rain. Temperatures holding near 40.
Saturday: Rain to start the day. Ending in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday: Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
Monday: Clouds building. Showers mainly north. Highs in the 40s.
Tuesday: Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs in the low 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.