Charlottesville City Council cancels plans to interview CRB candidates on Monday
December 13, 2019 at 3:17 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 3:17 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is canceling plans to interview candidates for the Police Civilian Review Board (CRB) next week.

The Daily Progress reports the 14 candidates were notified by email on Thursday. The email did not say why the interview process was delayed, but told candidates they all remain under “serious consideration.”

Council plans to announce its next steps during its meeting on Monday.

