Charlottesville City Council cancels plans to interview CRB candidates on Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is canceling plans to interview candidates for the Police Civilian Review Board (CRB) next week.
The Daily Progress reports the 14 candidates were notified by email on Thursday. The email did not say why the interview process was delayed, but told candidates they all remain under “serious consideration.”
Council plans to announce its next steps during its meeting on Monday.
Information courtesy of The Daily Progress.
The Daily Progress Article: City Council cancels plans to conduct CRB interviews on Monday
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.