Charlottesville-area company promoting healthy brain games

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-area brain training center is recommending parents buy their kids games that work their memory and attention.
LearningRx releases its Smart Mom’s Toy Box list every year. The company recommends 10 award-winning toys and games that boost brain skill, and all are under $35.
“We’re promoting interactive board games that you can play with your family and friends, as opposed to individual or electronic-based games.” LearningRx Assistant Director Kathy van Dyke said.
LearningRx also suggests parents read with their children over Christmas break to keep their skills sharp. Also, consider going somewhere new as a family and discussing the experience together.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.