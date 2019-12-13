Advocates push for Charlottesville to restore funding for bicycle, trail, and pedestrian access

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Concern over the first draft of Charlottesville’s fiscal year budget has biking and walking advocates pushing for the city to restore funding for bicycle, trail, and pedestrian access.
Those advocates say they want to see the city increase its commitment to sidewalks, trails and bike lanes infrastructure. Enjoying the great outdoors is one thing bikers, runners and walkers in the Charlottesville area take advantage of.
"Having active everyday exercise and access to fresh air and in places where people can be together and celebrate and build community one conversation at a time,” Community Outreach Coordinator at Piedmont Environmental Council Peter Krebs said. "If we have good sidewalks good bike lanes you're going to see more people out using them it’s proven in communities across America with good sidewalks have people who walk more."
The Rivanna Trails Foundation is also committed to creating and protecting trails and greenways that connect the community to nature
“The funding that the city provides is absolutely essential to developing trails in the area they are also a great partner in seeking grants in state and federal government so we work very closely with the city in developing trails” Rip Verkerke, president of the Rivanna Trails Foundation, said. "Our principal concern about the draft budget is that it zeroes out funding for, or lowers funding dramatically for, essential bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and for trail development as well as for sidewalks.”
Krebs encourages the community to sign an online petition for a better walking and biking community in Charlottesville and Albemarle.
