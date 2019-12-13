Advocates push for Charlottesville to restore funding for bicycle, trail, and pedestrian access

“The funding that the city provides is absolutely essential to developing trails in the area they are also a great partner in seeking grants in state and federal government so we work very closely with the city in developing trails” Rip Verkerke, president of the Rivanna Trails Foundation, said. "Our principal concern about the draft budget is that it zeroes out funding for, or lowers funding dramatically for, essential bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and for trail development as well as for sidewalks.”